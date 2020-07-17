RAM Ratings: Foreign appetite for Malaysian bonds returns in June

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Foreign buyers returned to the Malaysian bond market in June, mopping up RM11.6 billion in domestic bond securities, which resulted in the biggest monthly net foreign inflow since March 2016, said RAM Rating Services Bhd (RAM Ratings).

The credit rating agency said the return of foreign interest reflected the declining risk aversion towards emerging markets due to stabilising oil prices and a resumption in economic activities as lockdowns ease in this region.

“Increased global liquidity amidst central banks’ quantitative easing measures may have also encouraged more foreign inflows,” it said in a statement.

However, RAM Ratings said yields remained elevated in the first half of June, reflecting supply risks arising from the sharp uptick in Malaysia’s projected fiscal deficit after the latest round of additional stimulus programmes that will be funded domestically.

Yields began to gradually retreat towards the second half of June, as the possibility of another Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) cut at the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on July 7 loomed.

“As the 25-basis points (bps) cut materialised, lowering OPR to a record low of 1.75 per cent, bond yields nosedived across the maturity spectrum in early July,” it added.

This saw the benchmark 10-year Malaysian Government Securities yield falling 20.8 bps between end-June and July 16, and the prospect of further monetary loosening is envisaged to keep a lid on yields in the near term, RAM Ratings said. — Bernama