London stocks end lower on China data, job market jitters

LONDON, July 17 ― The FTSE 100 slipped from three-week highs yesterday as apprehension over the local job market and a drop in China's retail sales chipped away at hopes for a swift economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Data showed Chinese retail sales were down 1.8 per cent last month despite a pickup in second-quarter economic growth, pointing to a weakened consumer story in the world's second largest economy.

Ladbrokes owner GVC Holdings was among the worst performers on the FTSE 100 after it said long-time Chief Executive Kenny Alexander was retiring.

Recruiter Hays slipped 1.3 per cent as it warned of lower annual profits amid a slump in fee income. While data showed some improvement in the British job market last month, analysts posited a grim outlook due to the pandemic.

“Nearly all of Hays’ territories have seen net fee income drop in the order of 30 per cent bar the US, which is a little better, and the UK and Ireland, which are markedly worse,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell wrote in a note to clients.

“This is not an encouraging portent for a brewing unemployment crisis in Britain ― even if there were some modestly more encouraging signs in the latest jobs data.”

In other earnings news, Anglo American shed 1.2 per cent after posting an 18 per cent decline in overall second-quarter output. Global miner Rio Tinto traded flat ahead of its quarterly production results today.

Power generator SSE Plc bucked the trend, closing more than 2 per cent higher after it said it will maintain its dividend schedule despite the coronavirus.

A raft of global stimulus moves helped the FTSE 100 rally about 27 per cent from its March lows, but it is still down about 17 per cent on the year and has trailed its European and Wall Street peers as economic data points to a slower-than-expected rebound from the pandemic ― Reuters