Business Secretary Alok Sharma said if the government hadn’t provided the support, Britain would be in a far worse position. — Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street handout via Reuters

LONDON, July 16 — British Business Secretary Alok Sharma said the unemployment data would have been worse had the government not supported millions of people through the novel coronavirus crisis.

“If we hadn’t provided this support, we would be in a far worse position,” Sharma told the BBC today.

“The cost of inaction would have been much greater than the cost of action.” — Reuters