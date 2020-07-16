Stocks rally on vaccine hopes, crude oil gains

Asian markets were choppy after more barbs between Beijing and Washington over Hong Kong. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 16 — World shares strode to four-month highs yesterday as hopes for a coronavirus vaccine offset rising US-China tensions and also helped lift the euro and oil prices on improved sentiment.

Asian markets were choppy after more barbs between Beijing and Washington over Hong Kong, but European bourses rose almost 2 per cent and Wall Street advanced as investors set aside concerns about the growing number of Covid cases.

An experimental vaccine produced by biotech start-up Moderna Inc showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers, an early — stage trial showed on Tuesday.

A separate University of Oxford trial was also positive news, according to reports yesterday.

US Treasury yields rose and the yield curve steepened, indicating a wider spread between long — and short-term interest rates, as the hopes for a vaccine boosted risk appetite and upbeat economic data released yesterday added to the optimism.

“The market is trading fairly ‘risk on’ on vaccine hopes,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. “It’s largely Covid news driving the price action recently.”

US industrial production, manufacturing output and plant capacity rose more than expected in June, and there was a bigger — than-expected draw in US crude and refined products last week as demand edges up.

Adding to the enthusiasm, the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book survey showed US businesses saw an uptick in activity into the beginning of July as states eased restrictions to contain the pandemic.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.65 per cent, as growth-sensitive sectors such as travel and leisure, miners and industrial companies led gains.

Moderna surged to a record high after its experimental drug produced high levels of virus-killing antibodies, bolstering hopes it may prove effective in later stages of testing. Moderna shares rose 6.9 per cent.

Goldman Sachs rose after reporting its trading revenue doubled in the second quarter, driven by big swings in stock and bond markets since March.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.85 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.91 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.59 per cent.

Stocks that have benefited from widespread lockdowns, including Amazon.com Inc and Zoom Video Communications Inc, slid, limiting Nasdaq’s gains. Amazon posted losses for a third consecutive session.

Hopes of progress this week toward a deal on the European Union’s 750-billion-euro Covid recovery fund helped sentiment in Europe. The euro traded above US$1.1430 (RM4.87) for the first time since March, and Italy and Spain’s bond market borrowing costs came down again.

The euro rose 0.13 per cent to US$1.1411. The European Central Bank started a two-day meeting, though no major announcement is expected when it concludes today.

Chinese shares fell 1.3 per cent and Hong Kong ended flat after President Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong’s special status under US law to punish China for its “oppressive actions” against the former British colony.

China’s Foreign Ministry vowed to retaliate, saying, “Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs and no foreign country has the right to interfere.”

Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s benchmark index remained upbeat, finishing up 1.6 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

Red alert

The dollar was on the defensive, particularly against risk-sensitive currencies, following the news of progress in vaccine development.

Sweden’s crown vaulted to its highest versus the greenback since February 2019 and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar popped to a one-month high at US$0.70.

The yen was down 0.27 per cent at US$106.9400.

Oil rose on the sharp drop in US inventories, but further gains were limited as the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies were set to ease supply curbs from August as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.

Brent crude settled up 89 cents at US$43.79 a barrel, while US crude rose 91 cents to settle at US$41.20 a barrel.

Gold prices held above US$1,800 an ounce as the surge in coronavirus cases and renewed US-China tensions bolstered safe-haven demand, but the rally in stocks capped the advance.

US gold futures added 40 cents to settle atUS$1,813.80. Spot gold rose 0.15 per cent to US$1,810.17.

Yields on the 10-year US Treasury note rose 1.9 basis points to 0.6332 per cent. — Reuters