London stocks track declines in Asia; Ladbrokes owner slides

The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 were both down 0.4 per cent, tracking declines across Europe and Asia a day after sentiment was lifted by hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 16 — The FTSE 100 slipped from three-week highs today as US-China tensions and the surge in global coronavirus infections weighed on sentiment, while Ladbrokes owner GVC tumbled after it said its long-time chief executive officer would step down.

GVC Holdings fell 5.8 per cent to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after it said Kenny Alexander was retiring after 13 years at the helm during which he built the company into one of the world’s biggest gambling businesses.

Personal goods firms, miners and homebuilders were among the biggest decliners in early trading.

Recruiter Hays slipped 2.6 per cent to the bottom of the FTSE 250 as it warned of lower annual profit amid a slump in fee income. — Reuters