ECB leaves key interest rates unchanged, says spokeswoman

FRANKFURT, July 16 — The ECB’s governing council left its key rates and crisis-fighting stimulus programmes unchanged today, a spokeswoman said, as attention shifts to efforts by European governments to jumpstart the region’s pandemic-hit economy.

As expected, the Frankfurt institution held the rate on its main refinancing operations at zero, on its marginal lending facility at 0.25 per cent and its deposit facility rate at -0.5 per cent.

The bank also left its pandemic emergency bond-buying scheme worth over €1.3 trillion (RM6.3 trillion) unchanged. — AFP