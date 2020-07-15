Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes of recovery, vaccine

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.59 per cent, or 358.49 points, to close at 22,945.50, while the broader Topix index ended up 1.56 per cent, or 24.36 points, at 1,589.51. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 15 ― Tokyo stocks closed higher today as traders were cautiously optimistic about economic recovery and cheered reported advances in research on coronavirus treatments.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.59 per cent, or 358.49 points, to close at 22,945.50, while the broader Topix index ended up 1.56 per cent, or 24.36 points, at 1,589.51.

Rallies in Tokyo tracked gains in US shares prompted by expectations for more stimulus spending from Washington and progress in the development of a virus vaccine.

US biotech firm Moderna announced it would begin the final stage of human trials for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

“Following news of a vaccine development, expectations for a normalisation in economic activities are supporting share prices,” said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

The dollar fetched ¥107.27 (RM4.27) in Asian trade, against ¥107.28 in New York yesterday.

The Bank of Japan stood pat on its monetary policy in a two-day meeting that ended today, having no significant impact on the stocks or foreign exchange markets, analysts said.

In its quarterly economic report, the central bank said Japan's economy will contract 4.7 per cent in the year to March 2021, projecting a recovery the following year but warning that deep uncertainty remains.

The fresh outlook, with policymakers giving a range from a contraction of 5.7 to 4.5 per cent, is a downgrade from an April projection of a 5.0-3.0 per cent contraction.

In Tokyo, automakers were among the winners, with Honda rallying 3.15 per cent to ¥2,845.5, Nissan jumping 7.25 per cent to ¥418.6 and Toyota closing up 1.34 per cent at ¥6,835.

China-linked shares were also higher, with construction machinery maker Komatsu ending up 2.68 per cent at ¥2,276.5, and industrial robot maker Fanuc jumping 4.17 per cent to ¥21,070. ― AFP