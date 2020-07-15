Econpile’s unit bags RM21.4m piling contract

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Econpile Holdings Bhd’s (EHB) wholly owned subsidiary, Econpile (M) Sdn Bhd has bagged a RM21.4 million contract from Allevia Sdn Bhd to undertake piling and substructure works for the Allevia Mont Kiara project.

The contract entails piling, pile caps, substructure and ancillary works for a high-rise residential development, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The 14-month contract, which commences this month, is expected to contribute positively to the group in the financial years ending June 30, 2021 (FY2021) till FY2022.

“This contract boosts Econpile’s current orderbook to RM700 million,” said EHB executive director/group chief executive officer Raymond Pang in a separate statement today. — Bernama