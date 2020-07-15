eBay launches ‘Global 24/7’ programme to empower Malaysian SMEs

An eBay logo is projected onto white boxes in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw, January 21, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — eBay has launched “Global 24/7”, an e-commerce accelerator programme specifically designed to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) leverage on eBay’s platform for global export as the economy gradually enters a recovery phase.

In a statement today, it said the programme provides start-up incentives, necessary tools, training and assistance for business owners to tap into eBay’s global marketplace of over 174 million active buyers.

The programme is extended to markets across the Southeast Asia region which includes Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam.

eBay Southeast Asia head of business development, Tam Yong Sheng said global e-Commerce has experienced exponential growth due to a shift in consumer behaviour, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaysian SMEs exporters on the platform have seen a corresponding increase, especially in the health supplements, electronics, and automotive categories, where volumes have more than doubled from the same period last year.

“This shows that e-Commerce is a key driver for SMEs to recover from the economic downturn,” he said. — Bernama