Asian markets set to shake off Covid-19 spread, US-China tensions

WASHINGTON, July 15 ― Asian markets appeared set to shake off heightened tensions between the United States and China and the spread of coronavirus, with stock futures pointing to early gains today.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.47 per cent in early trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.7 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.46 per cent.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.82 per cent.

The strong signals for Asian markets came after US investors shook off lingering bad news about the spread coronavirus to send major indices higher yesterday, buoyed by a rise in cyclical stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 2 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.34 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.94 per cent.

The stock surge came after three US states reported new record daily deaths from the pandemic, and as tensions continued to grow between the United States and China.

“Markets have shown a remarkable ability to look through rising infection rates and rising risks of lockdowns,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets. “At the moment, the market seems to be quite lively and happy to rally on despite those increasing economic risks.”

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe closed up 0.53 per cent.

Simmering tensions between the United States and China also loom large, after US President Donald Trump signed legislation and an executive order to hold China “accountable” for the national security law it imposed on Hong Kong.

New data showed US consumer prices rebounded by the most in nearly eight years in June, but a resurgence in new Covid-19 cases after the reopening of businesses suggested weak demand could keep the Federal Reserve injecting money into an ailing economy.

There were still signs of wariness among investors, as yields on leading US and euro-zone government debt fell and safe-haven gold prices solidified gains above US$1,800 (RM7,686.90) an ounce.

Fed officials warned the US economy faces a longer recovery from the pandemic, and economic pain could still worsen as cases mount.

The Bank of Japan is expected to hold steady on policy after today’s meeting, but investors will be gauging officials' economic projections and any reassurances of additional stimulus if needed.

US gold futures settled mostly unchanged at US$1,813.40. Spot gold rose US$7.1051 to US$1,809.81 an ounce. The 10-year US Treasury note fell 1.5 basis points to yield 0.6250 per cent.

Oil prices rose slightly yesterday as Opec and its allies cut production by more than agreed to in June, although demand concerns lingered. Brent crude futures settled up 18 cents at US$42.90 a barrel.

The dollar fell in North American trade yesterday as expectations for inflation picked up slightly and the euro rose on optimism about the possibility of a European Union stimulus package.

The Australian dollar rose 0.13 per cent versus the greenback. ― Reuters