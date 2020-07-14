Samsung Electronics remains Asia’s top brand for ninth consecutive year

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul July 4, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Samsung Electronics has been named the best brand in Asia in 2020 for the ninth year in a row, according to results from ‘Asia’s Top 1000 Brands’ annual survey conducted by Campaign Asia-Pacific in collaboration with Nielsen.

The survey explores consumer attitudes towards brands in 14 markets in Asia, namely China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

To ensure an accurate representation through this study, the report said the survey targets age, gender and monthly household income to establish a balanced survey landscape.

Asia’s Top 1000 Brands aggregates data from an online survey developed by Campaign Asia-Pacific and global information and insights provider Nielsen conducted between February 21 and March 19, 2020.

“Samsung is number one across five categories in this year’s Top 1000 Brands’ survey, including the strongest local brand, the brand with the best record on sustainability (new-to-2020 category), as well as the top brand in the mobile, TVs and smart home technology categories,” the report said.

The ranking – which aggregates views from across 15 major product categories including automotive, retail, food and beverage, and consumer electronics, was based on consumer insights and offers a clear measure of highly regarded brand names which are “top of mind” in the region.

“Categories and sub-categories change a bit each year. This year a new messaging service sub-category was added under the media & telecommunications category,” it added. — Bernama