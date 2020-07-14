Equities reverse after hitting five-month peak, bonds edge higher

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.5 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 26,085.8, the S&P 500 lost 29.82 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 3,155.22, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 226.60 points, or 2.13 per cent, to 10,390.84. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 14 — World equity benchmarks reversed course after hitting a five-month peak yesterday while safe-haven US government bonds and gold gained, as optimism about a global economic recovery was overtaken by renewed fears amid record numbers of new coronavirus cases in the US

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe briefly touched its highest level since February before ending down 0.29 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.5 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 26,085.8, the S&P 500 lost 29.82 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 3,155.22, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 226.60 points, or 2.13 per cent, to 10,390.84.

“Equity indices are clearly trying to look through into Q3 and beyond, but with the US struggling to shake off the coronavirus phase one, this should be factored into equity risk premia,” Raymond James European strategist Chris Bailey said.

Losses accelerated in US afternoon trading after California ordered new lockdown measures, including shutting bars and banning indoor dining at restaurants statewide to combat the surge in infections. School districts in Los Angeles and San Diego announced they will offer online-only instruction in the fall.

The stock market reversal helped the dollar pare losses, finishing down less than 0.1 per cent against a basket of major currencies. The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.135 (RM4.84) to maintain its slow uptrend since late last month. Looming large for the common currency was a planned EU summit on July 17-18, where leaders need to bridge gaps on long-term budget and economic stimulus plans.

“If an agreement weren’t to be reached there, then they still expect one within weeks. It’s worth remembering that there are a number of complex issues to be worked out,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

Investors continued to seek the perceived safety of government bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 0.6234 per cent, down from 0.633 per cent late on Friday.

Super-low rates have been a boon for non-yielding gold, which hovered near nine-year highs after five straight weeks of gains. Spot gold added 0.2 per cent to US$1,802.45 an ounce. US gold futures gained 0.38 per cent to US$1,811.00 an ounce.

US crude recently fell 2.32 per cent to US$39.61 per barrel and Brent was at US$42.28, down 2.22 per cent on the day. — Reuters