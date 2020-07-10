Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

As at 9am, the ringgit weakened to 4.2670/2750 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.2600/2650. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 ― The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today, owing to the sliding oil prices as a surge in new Covid-19 cases in the United States dampened investors’ mood, said an analyst.

As at 9am, the local unit weakened to 4.2670/2750 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.2600/2650.

AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said the rally in ringgit took a turn for the worse as the increase of new Covid-19 cases in the US raised fears of further economically-damaging lockdowns.

“The rise of new cases in the US triggered a three per cent correction in oil prices overnight as the virus continues to see states such as California, Texas and Florida, which are producing oil states, notching some of the biggest daily increase in cases and deaths this week,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, AmBank Research said the US dollar strengthen due to its safe-haven appeal. The greenback also gained impetus after the US economy witnessed slower job claims for the week ending July 4 at 1.3 million against 1.4 million in the previous week.

The research firm said investors would continue to monitor new coronavirus cases in the US and the country’s Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s financial records.

“We expect the ringgit to trade between our support level of 4.2537 and 4.2583 while our resistance is pinned at 4.2672 and 4.2726,” it said in a note today.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against other benchmark currencies.

The domestic unit dropped against the Singapore dollar to 3.0621/0685 from 3.0595/0642 on Thursday and was lower against the yen at 3.9838/9923 from 3.9702/9752 yesterday.

The local note strengthened against the euro to 4.8106/8213 from 4.8262/8335 and firmer against the British pound to 5.3726/3835 from 5.3906/3982. ― Bernama