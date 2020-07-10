MyHSR reappoints Mohd Nur Ismal as CEO, effective today KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Datuk Mohd Nur Ismal Kamal has returned to MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd following his reappointment as its chief executive officer, effective today. He is a familiar face to MyHSR Corp, having led the company in the same capacity from 2015 until late last year when his contract ended. “I am humbled and honoured to have been given the trust to lead MyHSR Corp at such an important phase in its progress and development. “I am looking forward to building on this success whilst simultaneously ensuring we remain focused on creating a positive impact on our economy, rakyat and ultimately our country,” he said in a statement today. Mohd Nur Ismal will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (KL-SG HSR) project, amongst others. He holds a Master of Business Administration Degree in Strategy, Finance and Marketing from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University, Illinois and has a Degree in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance and Decision Sciences from the University of Denver in Colorado. He was also previously CEO of the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD), now known as Land Public Transport Agency (APAD). Mohd Nur Ismal has vast experience and been involved in the Malaysian public transportation industry since 2008 and played a key role in the launch of four Go-KL City Bus routes in Kuala Lumpur, the building of Malaysia’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and the development of the National Land Public Transport (LPT) Masterplan, which helped set the vision of direction for the public transportation industry in Malaysia. He had also led the Klang Valley MRT project development including the successful launch of the first Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line in Malaysia. It was reported last May that Malaysia would resume discussions with Singapore on the KL-SG HSR following its decision to proceed with the joint project which was suspended in 2018. The Economic Planning Unit under the Prime Minister’s Department and MyHSR Corp were tasked with identifying the cost reduction options while maintaining the socio-economic benefits to be generated by the project. The proposed KL-SG HSR is expected to be operational in 2031 and reduce travel time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to 90 minutes. — Bernama Datuk Mohd Nur Ismal Kamal has been reappointed chief executive officer of MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd. — Bernama file pic

