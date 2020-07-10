Asian shares set to slip as Covid-19 concerns weigh

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.41 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures edged up 0.02 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.87 per cent. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 10 ― Asian shares were set to open mostly lower today as record-breaking new coronavirus cases and deaths in several US states stoked concerns that new lockdowns could derail the economic recovery, and investors looked forward to earnings season.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.41 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures edged up 0.02 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.87 per cent.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 added 0.12 per cent.

More than 60,000 new Covid-19 infections were reported across the United States on Wednesday, the greatest single-day tally of cases by any country since the virus emerged late last year in China. US deaths rose by more than 900 for the second straight day.

That heightened concerns that renewed lockdowns could hurt the economic recovery.

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a near four-month low last week, data showed.

But investors remained cautious as the report also said a record 32.9 million people were collecting unemployment checks in the third week of June, supporting expectations the labour market would take years to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US dollar attracted safehaven inflows, rising 0.34 per cent against a basket of currencies.

Yesterday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.39 per cent, to 25,706.09 and the S&P 500 dropped 0.56 per cent, to 3,152.05.

“Weakness in financial stocks, with the bank sub-index down 2.5 per cent, comes ahead of next week's Q2 reporting season that sees JP Morgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all report next Tuesday and following news that Wells Fargo is planning to cut 'thousands' of jobs starting later this year,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

Technology stocks rose, lifting the Nasdaq Composite up 0.53 per cent, to 10,547.75, for its fifth record closing high in six days.

Mainland China shares rallied for an eighth day yesterday, fuelled by retail investor enthusiasm and policy support, even as regulators cracked down on margin financing and as state media warned of market risks.

The rise in China's mainland equities has some similarities to the bubble there five years ago, but it is not yet close in scale, and prices could continue to inflate for some time, said Capital Economics economist Oliver Jones.

“That said, another boom-bust cycle in China's equities could have even greater knock-on effects for markets elsewhere than before, with foreign holdings far higher now than five years ago,” he said.

Fueled by illegal margin lending, the 2015-16 market bubble saw the benchmark Shanghai index fall more than 40 per cent from its peak in just a few weeks. ― Reuters