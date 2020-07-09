Tokyo's Nikkei closes up on US rallies

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.40 per cent, or 90.64 points, to 22,529.29, but the broader Topix index was flat ― up 0.01 point ― at 1,557.24. — AFP pic

TOKYO, July 9 ― Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed higher today on US rallies, but early gains were partially erased after reports that Tokyo recorded a new record high number of coronavirus infections.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.40 per cent, or 90.64 points, to 22,529.29, but the broader Topix index was flat ― up 0.01 point ― at 1,557.24.

Japanese shares were steady after the Nasdaq finished at another record yesterday on gains by large tech companies.

But Tokyo market sentiment declined in late trading as the number of new coronavirus infections in the capital hit a single-day record of more than 220 today.

“I don't think the government will immediately impose more restrictions, but the news psychologically depressed the market,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The dollar fetched ¥107.28 (RM4.26) in Asian afternoon trade, against ¥107.25 in New York and ¥107.53 in late Tokyo hours yesterday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, industrial robot maker Fanuc jumped 1.60 per cent to ¥19,630 and Sony surged 3.27 per cent to ¥7,673 following gains in US high-tech shares.

But Nissan dropped 1.96 per cent to ¥383.5 and Toyota was down 0.28 per cent at ¥6,709.

FamilyMart soared 22.80 per cent to ¥2,154 after Japanese trading house Itochu announced plans to take full ownership of the convenience store chain through a tender offer. ― AFP