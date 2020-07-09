JPMorgan puts plans for Ohio office return on hold indefinitely

Plans by JPMorgan Chase & Co to bring back as many as half of its workers to buildings in the city between July 13 and Labour Day are on hold indefinitely, says report. ― Reuters pic

OHIO, July 9 ― JPMorgan Chase & Co is pulling back on returning some of its 18,000 employees to work at offices in Columbus, Ohio, after coronavirus cases in the state jumped, the bank said yesterday.

Plans by the biggest US bank to bring back as many as half of its workers to buildings in the city between July 13 and Labour Day are on hold indefinitely, Bloomberg News first reported, citing people briefed on the decision.

The bank is making plans to start a first phase of returning workers to offices in additional states including Delaware starting in mid-August, Bloomberg said. ― Reuters