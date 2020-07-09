Dollar gives ground to higher-risk currencies as Chinese shares soar

China’s yuan rose to a four-month high against the dollar, extending recent gains as investors of all stripes increased positions in Chinese stocks due to growing signs of a recovery in the world’s second-largest economy. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 9 — The US dollar fell against most currencies today as a rally in riskier assets such as global equities and commodities put a dent in safe-haven demand for the US currency.

China’s yuan rose to a four-month high against the dollar, extending recent gains as investors of all stripes increased positions in Chinese stocks due to growing signs of a recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

The euro was up 0.2 per cent at US$1.1355 (RM4.84) even after German export data failed to meet analysts’ expectations.

The common currency jumped earlier to a one-month high of US$1.1371.

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.2647, a three-week high.

The Chinese yuan soared to a four-month high of 6.9808 in the offshore market and was last up 0.2 per cent against the dollar.

China’s currency has been a star performer as investors shrug off diplomatic tension between Washington and Beijing to focus on China’s improving economy and its attractive technology sector.

The yuan has risen around 2.3 per cent from a seven-month trough against the dollar set on May 27.

“We’ve seen a more generalised view back to riskier assets. The Chinese equity surge has been the poster child for risk-on move across the last few sessions,” said Jeremy Stretch, CIBC Capital Markets’ head of G10 FX strategy.

Chinese shares continued their recent rally, with the blue-chip CSI300 index soaring to a five-year high today.

“Our bias for the currency quarter is two per cent to three per cent dollar depreciations and we see no reason to change that,” Stretch said, adding that the US currency should fall as the supply from the Federal Reserve rises and the euro is poised for some modest upside gains on the back of the expected euro zone recovery fund.

Elsewhere in currencies, the Swedish and the Norwegian crowns rose to a one-month high against the dollar of 9.15 and 9.35 respectively.

Highlighting the dollar’s woes, the New Zealand dollar rose to US$0.6590, the highest since late January. — Reuters