HONG KONG, July 8 — Hong Kong stocks closed higher today after a sharp sell-off the day before and putting them back on their recent upward trajectory despite a surge in virus infections around the world.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.59 per cent, or 153.52 points, to 26,129.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.74 per cent, or 58.10 points, to 3,403.44 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 1.88 per cent, or 40.68 points, to 2,198.62. — AFP