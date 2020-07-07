Malaysia to liberalise policy on stockbroking industry to spur greater innovation

The Securities Commission Malaysia will facilitate the entry of innovative stockbroking models with differentiated value propositions to spur greater innovation. — Picture from Twitter/SCMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) will facilitate the entry of innovative stockbroking models with differentiated value propositions to spur greater innovation, create greater diversity among market participants and enhance value for investors.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz at the 16th Invest Malaysia held virtually for the first time since its inception in 2004.

SC chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar said the SC, working in tandem with Bursa Malaysia, will enable a facilitative market structure, allowing for more flexible business models with greater efficient capital structure through the separation of trading and clearing memberships on the exchange.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has forced governments, regulators and industry players alike to reflect on the current landscape and systems, so that we can rebuild for a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive future.

“The Malaysian investor population has grown to be a lot more diverse, and technological advancements have changed the way investors interact with the capital market,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Zaid Albar said these could be in the form of digital-only brokers that can cater to investors looking for no-frills services, or for example, algorithmic trading platforms or multi-asset brokers for more sophisticated investors. — Bernama