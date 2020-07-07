Federal Territories Ministry to offer 1,122 business opportunities for urban youths

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at Pusat Transit Gelandangan Kuala Lumpur June 18, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Federal Territories Ministry (KWP) through its Urban Youth Entrepreneurship Development programme is offering a total of 1,122 business opportunities for young people interested in doing business.

“Almost 80 to 90 per cent of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur is already under green zone. The ministry would like to invite and encourage the public to return to the business centres,” said its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

“The ministry has also started a campaign to revive the country’s economy. This programme gives priority to young people who have a deep interest in entrepreneurship.

“This opportunity is open to young entrepreneurs including those who have lost their jobs and those who want to venture into business. It is a proactive move and the ministry has identified 1,000 locations to be opened in stages,” he told a press conference after inspecting the River Of Life project, here today.

Annuar said 169 strategic locations have been identified for business premises in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya with 80 participants starting operations from July to December.

He said the programme which would continue until 2023, would be opened to those aged between 18 and 35.

Interested youths can apply online at https://usahawanwp.kwp.gov.my starting today and the status of applications can be viewed on the same website starting August 1. — Bernama