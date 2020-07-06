Bursa ends morning session higher

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) soared 18.91 points to 1,571.56 from Friday’s close of 1,552.65 at the noon break. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher tracking the performance of regional peers, taking the cue from the surge of Chinese blue chip stocks.

China's Shanghai Stock Exchange rallied today amid hopes of further economic stimulus and an economic rebound.

At noon break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) soared 18.91 points to 1,571.56 from Friday’s close of 1,552.65.

The index opened 1.14 points higher at 1,553.79 and moved between 1,553.79 and 1,571.89 throughout the period.

Gainers outpaced losers 611 to 341, with 389 counters unchanged, 583 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.81 billion shares worth RM2.67 billion.

Regionally, China's Shanghai Stock Exchange surged 4.24 per cent to 3,286.60, Japan’s Nikkei Index gained 1.69 per cent to 22,683.94, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 3.45 per cent 26,248.19, and Singapore's Straits Times Index added 0.94 per cent to 2,677.93.

A dealer said Asian equities were higher earlier as stocks in China, Hong Kong and Japan rallied.

He said Asian stocks also took a cue from US and European futures, which rose today on positive expectations of ongoing policy support amid increasing global COVID-19 cases.

Locally, the persistent buying in heavyweight stocks led by Top Glove and Hartalega continued to lift the barometer index higher.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM7.73, Tenaga gained four sen to RM11.80, Public Bank rose 10 sen to RM17.16, Hartalega surged 94 sen to RM16.94 and Petronas Chemicals increased 18 sen to RM6.86.

Of the most active, Pegasus edged up half-a-sen to two sen, Anzo added 4.5 sen to 22.5 sen, Iris and Vivocom improved one sen each to 22.5 sen and 21.5 sen respectively, while Trive Property was flat at one sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 148.36 points to 11,056.39, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 146.59 points to 10,907.16 and the FBM 70 soared 243.55 points to 13,571.25.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 244.26 points to 12,726.64 and the FBM ACE surged 272.50 points to 7,013.31.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index grew 1.54 points to 141.71 the Financial Services Index expanded 27.62 points to 13,105.67 and the Plantation Index accrued 1.51 points to 6,814.86. — Bernama