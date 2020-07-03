Stella secures RM248.19m contract for mixed development in Kuala Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Stella Holdings Bhd has won a tender from Permodalan Negeri Selangor Bhd (PNSB) to jointly develop a land owned by PNSB with a gross development value (GDV) of RM248.19 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Stella said the development will be on a 24.95-hectare land in Kuala Selangor for a mixed development, as well as for the “Selangor Seafood Centre” project.

“The board will make the necessary announcement to Bursa Malaysia upon execution of the agreement,” it said.

Stella said the project is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the group for the future financial years.

“The project will not have any effect on the share capital and shareholding structure of Stella,” it said. — Bernama