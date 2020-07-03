Ringgit opens unchanged in quiet market

As at 9.11am today, the local note was quoted at 4.2830/2880 compared with 4.2830/2890 yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 ― The ringgit opened unchanged against the US dollar today amid a quiet market, in line with other Asean currencies.

As at 9.11am today, the local note was quoted at 4.2830/2880 compared with 4.2830/2890 yesterday.

AxiCorp global chief market strategist Stephen Innes said the major problem for the ringgit is the enduring safe-haven appeal for the dollar as it pertains more generally to Asia risk due to the geopolitical concerns in Hong Kong and the omnipresent fear of a Covid-19 resurgence.

“I was hoping for much higher oil prices this week but while things are moving at the right direction, prices are struggling at the current level and the ringgit needs a higher break-even than current prices to push it below 4.25.

“I suspect the July 4 long weekend will be in full swing in Asia trade today, so I expect another lazy day for the ringgit unless we get something completely unexpected in the headlines,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against other benchmark currencies.

The local note rose against the British pound to 5.3370/3450 from 5.3597/3690 yesterday and strengthened versus the Singapore dollar to 3.0685/0738 from 3.0751/0799.

The ringgit was also stronger vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.9823/9881 from 3.9857/9924 yesterday but was lower against the euro at 4.8145/8214 from 4.8007/8068. ― Bernama