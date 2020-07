The lower prices will hit earnings at Exxon’s exploration and production business by between US$2.5 billion and US$3.1 billion. — Reuters pic

IRVING (Texas), July 2 — Exxon Mobil Corp said today its second-quarter results will take a hit from the drop in oil and gas prices after the coronavirus-related lockdowns caused a dramatic plunge in demand.

The lower prices will hit earnings at Exxon’s exploration and production business by between US$2.5 billion (RM10.7 billion) and US$3.1 billion, it said in a filing. — Reuters