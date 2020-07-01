UEM Edgenta appoints new managing director, CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — UEM Edgenta Bhd has appointed Syahrunizam Samsudin as its new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective today.

Syahrunizam was formerly the CEO of Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd (TnG), where he spearheaded TnG’s vibrant digital financial service.

“He has over 24 years of experience in engineering and technology, which will play a key role in the company’s next phase of product expansion, innovation and growth,” UEM Edgenta said in a statement today.

The asset management and infrastructure solutions company said following the resignation of Datuk Azmir Merican Azmi Merican as its MD/CEO in April, its operations and strategic management had been led by a committee of C-level executives.

“The committee was appointed by its chairman and board of directors to steer UEM Edgenta through the transition period,” it added. — Bernama