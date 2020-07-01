TAIM launches online investment platform for EPF members

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — TA Investment Management Bhd (TAIM) has launched TAIM e-invest, an online investment platform for Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members to invest in TAIM’s funds.

In a statement today, TAIM said the investment funds are listed in the EPF members investment scheme (EPF-MIS),

“EPF members are required to have an online account via EPF i-Invest (i-Akaun) before being allowed to perform a transaction.

“When members choose to purchase TAIM Funds, they will be redirected to the TAIM e-Invest platform,” it said.

TAIM e-Invest is a digitally powered platform that provides flexibility, convenience and functionally for EPF members to invest, transact and monitor their unit trust investments.

With the online facility, members can invest anytime and anywhere at their convenience and EPF members can now invest more efficiently through EPF i-Invest (i-Akaun).

TAIM offers a wide range of unit trust funds under the EPF-MIS to suit TAIM customers’ investment goals.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, TAIM said it has declared a gross income distribution of 2.5 sen per unit for TA Growth Fund (TAGF) to registered unit holders of the funds as of June 30, 2020.

TAGF aims to achieve steady income and capital growth over the medium to long term.

The fund is on track to make a recovery with the Net Asset Value (NAV) rising 3.79 per cent in May 2020.

Containment of the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing but the world now has a better picture of the virus’ behaviour and the necessary mitigation measures, it said, noting that with the global economy progressively re-opening, optimism has returned to the market despite the economic damage.

“Economic numbers for the second quarter of 2020 are expected to be poor but the equity market has reacted earlier by falling sharply back in March 2020. This, in turn, triggered world governments to implement massive stimulus and direct money injections into the system,” it said.

TAIM said it expects economic activities in Malaysia to be ramped up to make up for the lost time, adding confidence has returned and uncertainty has reduced.

“The market should show a broader-based recovery with more stimulus and possible interest rate cuts in the near future.

“Despite the positive sentiment post-Covid-19, we believe some caution is required as markets still exhibit high volatility,” it added. — Bernama