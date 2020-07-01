Netflix names Bozoma Saint John as chief marketing officer

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 1 ― Netflix Inc yesterday appointed Bozoma Saint John as the streaming giant's chief marketing officer, starting in August, adding a high-profile Black executive to senior management.

Saint John, who has been vocal about inequality in corporate America, joins from entertainment and talent agency Endeavor where she was the head of marketing since 2018. She also previously worked at Apple Inc and Uber Technologies Inc.

The appointment comes at a time as US companies are looking to diversify their workplace.

The death of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police has triggered protests in the United States against racism and police brutality, while also reigniting the debate of diversity in America's corporate boardrooms.

Netflix, earlier in the day, said it will allocate 2 per cent, or about US$100 million (RM428.15 million), of its cash holdings to financial institutions and organisations that directly support African-American communities in the United States. ― Reuters