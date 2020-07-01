Kenanga Investment Bank appoints new chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd has appointed Tan Sri Syed Anwar Jamalullail as its new chairman, effective today, taking over from Izlan Izhab.

In a statement today, the bank said Syed Anwar is also currently the chairman of Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd, S P Setia Bhd as well as Lembaga Zakat Selangor.

“His extensive experience, knowledge and proven leadership will provide the bank with continued momentum to chart innovations, pursue future growth, and further strengthen our position as the largest independent investment bank in the country,” said group managing director Datuk Chay Wai Leong.

The bank added that Izlan will continue to serve as an independent non-executive director of Kenanga Investment Bank and Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd. — Bernama