Britain still believes a free trade deal with EU can be reached, says PM’s spokesman

Britain has insisted it is prepared to leave the EU, deal or no deal. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 1 — Britain still believes it could secure a free trade agreement with the European Union before the end of the transition period, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today, repeating that London is ready for leaving without a deal.

“We believe that there is a free trade agreement to be reached but we have also been very clear that we will be prepared for either eventuality at the end of the year, whether that be a free trade agreement or whether that be having a trading relationship based on the same terms that Australia currently has,” the spokesman told reporters.

On financial services, he added: “We have completed our own proportionate and thorough assessment of the EU on time, what we are doing is returning over a thousand pages of questionnaires which were sent by the EU to the UK late.”

“These are straightforward assessments ... and we are ready to reach comprehensive findings of equivalence once the EU has clarified its position.” — Reuters