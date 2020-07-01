Balik Pulau Umno division chief appointed to Boustead Plantations board

Balik Pulau Umno division chief Datuk Shah Headan Ayoob Hussain Shah (2nd left) was appointed Boustead Plantations Bhd’s non-independent non-executive director. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Boustead Plantations Bhd has appointed Balik Pulau Umno division chief Datuk Shah Headan Ayoob Hussain Shah as its non-independent non-executive director, effective today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the upstream oil palm plantation company said Shah Headan, 56, possesses a wealth of experience spanning more than 30 years.

“Having started his career at Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, he has held several roles in various entities over the years.

“He also served as a member of the State Legislative Assembly for Teluk Bahang, Penang from 2013 to 2018,” it said.

Boustead Plantations said Shah Headan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Corporate Communication from Universiti Putra Malaysia and a Diploma in Agriculture from Universiti Pertanian Malaysia.

“We are pleased to welcome Shah Headan to the board.

“His experience and expertise will certainly be beneficial as the group continues to progress in its transformation programme,” it said. — Bernama