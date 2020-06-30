Hong Kong stocks finish higher

The Hang Seng Index added 0.52 per cent to 24,327.19. — Reuters file pic

HONG KONG, June 30 — Hong Kong shares closed with gains today following a rally in New York as traders welcomed upbeat economic data, though they remained cautious after China passed a controversial security law for the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.52 percent, or 125.91 points, to 24,427.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.78 percent, or 23.16 points, to 2,984.67 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange jumped 1.88 percent, or 36.40 points, to 1,975.52. — AFP