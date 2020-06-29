Report: Imports from Asean-based Chinese firms under India’s scrutiny

Indian customs will soon make tougher inspections on Chinese entities. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, June 29 — Shipments from Chinese companies based in Southeast Asian countries may come under greater scrutiny in India amidst the India-China border row, according to a report today.

Tougher inspections by Indian customs aim to ensure that exports by Chinese entities operating in Asean countries comply with India’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the regional bloc.

“There are large quantities of imports that are being routed under the Indian-Asean, India-Singapore free trade agreement,” an unidentified government official was quoted as saying in a report on the Economic Times newspaper website.

The official claimed a number of the Chinese entities were merely engaged in re-labelling of goods for re-export to India.

D.K. Agarwal, president of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a leading business association, wants a review of India’s FTAs with Asean.

“There is apprehension that a lot of Chinese companies are located in Asean countries purposely to take advantage of India’s FTAs with these countries. The government is aware of it,” he was quoted as saying in the Economic Times report.

There have been trade boycott calls in India against China following the recent military clash in the border region of Ladakh in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Trade between the two countries totalled US$88 billion (US$1=RM4.29) in the financial year ending March 2019, with China enjoying a surplus of US$53.5 billion.

Imports from China are being subjected to tighter customs control, according to reports.

However, this has raised concerns among some Indian manufacturing industries about the availability of raw materials and ingredients predominantly sourced from China. — Bernama