EU's recovery fund must include substantial grants, says IMF

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath speaks in her office during the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Washington April 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, June 29 — A substantial part of the European Union's package of measures to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic must consist of grants rather than loans, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist told Der Spiegel.

“Otherwise it will not promote economic recovery,” Gita Gopinath was quoted as saying by the German magazine today.

EU leaders agreed in April to build an emergency fund to help the 27-nation bloc rebound from the pandemic, but the final details have yet to be agreed. — Reuters