World stocks gain, safe havens rise in choppy trading as Covid-19 cases surge

NEW YORK, June 26 ― Global equity benchmarks moved higher in choppy trading yesterday as investors gauged the potential economic impact of a surge in US coronavirus cases and loosening restrictions on the US banking sector, while perceived safe-haven assets, including US Treasuries and the dollar, edged higher.

In the United States, Florida, Oklahoma and South Carolina reported record increases in new cases on Wednesday and Australia posted its biggest daily rise in two months.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ordered travelers from eight other states to quarantine on arrival, a worry for investors who had mostly been expecting an end to pandemic restrictions.

Disney has delayed the re-opening of theme parks and resorts in California, and Texas is facing a “massive outbreak” and considering new localised restrictions, its governor said.

After a white-hot few months in which world stock markets rebounded nearly 40 per cent, nervousness about the impact of Covid-19 continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

“There is a little bit of reality bites coming,” said Damian Rooney, senior institutional salesman at stockbroker Argonaut in Perth. “I don't think there was a particular straw that broke the camel's back, but people are a little bit twitchy.”

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.49 per cent following modest gains in Europe led by Germany, which reported rising consumer confidence.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 298.77 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 25,744.71, the S&P 500 gained 33.34 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 3,083.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 107.84 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 10,017.00.

US banking stocks rose after regulators eased restrictions on cash levels and made it easier for institutions to make larger investments in venture capital funds.

Weekly jobless claims data showed weak demand is forcing US employers to lay off workers, even as businesses reopen. Claims totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.480 million for the week ended June 20, and although down from 1.540 million the prior week, it was higher than the 1.3 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Concerns about economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic helped bolster the dollar and government bonds.

The dollar index rose 0.129 per cent, with the euro down 0.25 per cent to US$1.1222 (RM4.8023). Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 0.6806 per cent, from 0.684 per cent late on Wednesday.

The slight decline in US jobless claims helped bolster oil prices. US crude recently rose 2.74 per cent to US$39.05 per barrel and Brent was at US$41.35, up 2.58 per cent on the day. ― Reuters