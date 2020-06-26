Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.90 per cent or 200.89 points to 22,460.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.70 per cent or 11.01 points to 1,572.86. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 26 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today as investors took heart from US rallies despite a spike in coronavirus cases that prompted fears of a fresh wave in the pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.90 per cent or 200.89 points to 22,460.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.70 per cent or 11.01 points to 1,572.86.

“The Japanese market is advancing on the backdrop of rallies in US shares,” said Okasan Online Securities, predicting that investors would be unlikely to gamble too heavily ahead of the weekend.

Analysts were balancing the negative impact of a potential second coronavirus wave with the floods of money pumped into the market by financial authorities.

The dollar fetched ¥107.12 (RM4.27) in early Asian trade, against ¥107.16 in New York yesterday.

In Tokyo, automakers were among the gainers, with Toyota climbing 1.18 per cent at ¥6,875, Honda up 0.81 per cent at ¥2,802 and Nissan higher by 1.04 per cent at ¥409.1.

Japanese banks also gained after the US banking sector rallied on the Federal Reserve's announcement it was loosening rules on investments in risky assets.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial rose 1.46 per cent to ¥3,066 and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial gained 1.27 percent to ¥432.1.

After a topsy-turvy session on Wall Street, the Dow finished up 1.2 per cent at 25,745.60. ― AFP