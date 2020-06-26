Asian stocks set for cautious gains after choppy Wall Street session

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.93 per cent. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 26 ― Asian stocks were set to gain today, as global sentiment remained doggedly upbeat despite increased volatility and rising new coronavirus infections, with Wall Street pushed higher by a loosening in bank regulations.

Throwing some cold water on the rally, however, were the US Federal Reserve's capital limits for banks after its stress tests on the sector revealed key vulnerabilities.

“Futures are pointing to gains, it's just a question of how they interpret the latest directive from the US Federal Reserve,” said Tom Piotrowski, a markets analyst at Australian broker CommSec. “We could see a flow-on effect of regulators stepping in and making sure banks maintain financial health now that we see the pandemic take on different qualities, with the challenges drawn out over a long period of time.”

The Fed yesterday said it will cap big bank dividend payments and halt share repurchases until at least the fourth quarter. It found lenders faced significant capital losses when tested against an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.21 per cent in early trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.13 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.93 per cent. Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday yesterday and markets in mainland China continue their break today.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.45 per cent.

Coronavirus cases across the United States have soared in recent days, with Texas pausing its re-opening as Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations surged in the state.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.18 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.10 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.09 per cent.

The gains were due in part to earlier announcements from US regulators loosening rules to allow banks to make larger investments in riskier vehicles such as venture capital funds.

“Investors continue to grapple with mostly negative US virus news, which continue to suggest there is an increasing risk reopening plans in the US economy could be reversed,” the National Australia Bank wrote in a research note. “But as we have seen before, news of more supportive measures have yet again propped up the equity market.”

The US dollar strengthened yesterday due to fears of rising coronavirus cases. The dollar index rose 0.123 per cent.

Oil prices rose about 2 per cent in a volatile session, boosted by signs of a small rise in fuel demand but offset by rising coronavirus cases. ― Reuters