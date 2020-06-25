Tokyo stocks open lower as risk aversion grows on virus

The key Nikkei 225 index lost 1.06 per cent or 238.95 points to 22,295.37 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.98 per cent or 14.75 points at 1,565.75. ― Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 25 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today after European and US stock markets plunged on worries over resurgent coronavirus infections.

The key Nikkei 225 index lost 1.06 per cent or 238.95 points to 22,295.37 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.98 per cent or 14.75 points at 1,565.75.

“Risk sentiment reversed sharply overnight as virus cases rising in the US endangers the pace of the tentative recovery seen in the data to date,” said Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at National Australia Bank.

“We had been noting for some time that markets were trying to grapple with the implications of rising virus cases given the high bar to re-impose restrictions.

“What changed overnight were signs of companies and consumers appearing to act ahead of officials,” he said in a commentary, pointing to a dive in restaurant bookings and Nike closing several stores.

On Wall Street, key indexes plunged more than two per cent yesterday.

European markets also sank amid virus fears and rekindled trade tensions between Brussels and Washington.

The US government said it is considering new taxes on US$3.1 billion (RM13.26 billion) in European imports amid a dispute over subsidies to planemaker Airbus, just days after the EU indicated it plans to move forward on a digital tax that would primarily hit US tech titans.

Updated IMF economic forecasts also hit investor sentiment, with the institution predicting the global economy would contract by 4.9 per cent this year and warning the downturn is a “crisis like no other”.

The dollar was trading at ¥107.03 in early Tokyo trade, compared with ¥107.05 in New York this afternoon.

In individual stocks trade, NEC jumped 2.37 per cent to ¥5,170 after the electronics giant said it was talking with telecom group NTT on a capital and business tie-up for 5G wireless technology development.

NTT slipped 0.13 per cent to ¥2,505.5.

Automakers and airlines were sharply lower, with Toyota Motor down 1.66 per cent at ¥6,861 and Japan Airlines off 3.37 per cent at ¥1,991. ― AFP