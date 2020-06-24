US stocks dip as Nasdaq slips from record

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.9 per cent at 25,911.08. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 24 — Wall Street stocks retreated early today as the US signalled possible new tariffs on European goods and coronavirus cases continued to climb in many states.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 per cent to 3,111.08, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.1 per cent to 10,124.09, pulling back from yesterday’s record close.

The US Trade Representative said it was weighing new tariffs on US$3.1 billion (RM13.2 billion) in European goods amid a dispute over subsidies to planemaker Airbus, ratcheting up tensions with the European Union.

Meanwhile, public health officials are growing increasingly worried about higher coronavirus counts in many states in the southern and western United States.

In Texas, which had been among the most aggressive states in reopening, Governor Greg Abbott told a television interview that the “safest” place was home unless people had to go out.

While acknowledging these factors, Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said the early losses likely reflected profit taking and the market’s “overbought” state that has lifted equity valuations. — AFP