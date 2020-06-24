London stocks slide on second virus wave fears

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 1.3 per cent and the domestically focused FTSE 250 0.6 per cent, with financial, consumer staple and healthcare stocks among the biggest drags. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 24 — London stocks retreated today as a spike in novel coronavirus cases across the globe compounded fears of a second wave of the pandemic, while builder Crest Nicholson tumbled after issuing a grim forecast for the year.

The homebuilder fell 7.6 per cent to its lowest in more than a month as it posted a first-half pretax loss and said it expected annual adjusted pretax profit to fall around 60 per cent to 70 per cent due to coronavirus-led disruptions.

“Traders are turning nervous on the global health conditions (and) sentiment is at a crossroads between taking the rise in coronavirus cases as the new normal or to expect another lockdown scenario,” said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets.

Optimism around a rebound in economic activity and a raft of global stimulus have helped the FTSE 100 rally about 28 per cent since crashing to an eight-year low in March, but the pace of gains has slowed as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the United States and some parts of Europe.

A day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson further relaxed a coronavirus-induced lockdown, top medics warned British political parties that local flare-ups of the new coronavirus were likely and a second wave was a real risk.

In company news, oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd slipped 7.9 per cent and was on course for its worst day in more than two months after taking a hit in first-half trading due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Mr Kipling cakes maker Premier Foods Plc and online wine subscription company Naked Wines each rose four per cent as they posted upbeat results due to a boost in demand during the lockdown. — Reuters