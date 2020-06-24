Hong Kong stocks close lower

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.50 per cent, or 125.76 points, to 24,781.58. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, June 24 — Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note following the previous day’s healthy gains, with traders keeping a nervous eye on a pick-up in coronavirus infections in some countries as lockdown restrictions ease.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.50 per cent, or 125.76 points, to 24,781.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.30 per cent, or 8.93 points, to 2,979.55 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, inching up 0.28 points to 1,947.73. — AFP