China state planner publishes 2020 negative list for foreign investment

People look at the skyline of the Central Business District in Beijing, China, April 16, 2020. ― Reuters pic

BEIJING, June 24 — China’s state planner today published the 2020 negative list for foreign investment, reducing the number of items on the list to 33 from 40 the previous year.

Foreign ownership caps on in brokerages, futures companies and life insurance companies would be removed, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website, while ownership by foreign investors in wheat breeding, seed production would be raised to 66 per cent.

The so-called negative list specifies industries where activities by foreign investors are either restricted or prohibited. — Reuters