Asian stocks set to track upbeat Wall Street despite rising infections

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.58 per cent in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures added 1.34 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.80 per cent. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 23 — Asian stocks were set to edge up today after oil prices rose and technology firms pushed Wall Street higher, although investors remained worried about fresh coronavirus outbreaks across the globe.

New infections spiked in Latin America, in Brazil in particular, while New York City, the epicentre of the US outbreak, eased restrictions after 100 days of lockdown.

“We’re looking for a modestly positive day,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets. “Markets look frothy based on a V-shaped recovery.”

McCarthy added that data on manufacturing will impact the markets in the day ahead, adding that the data may be much worse than expected.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.58 per cent in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures added 1.34 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.80 per cent.

In a sign there was still some demand for safe havens, spot gold added 0.1 per cent to US$1,755.53 (RM7,511.91) an ounce.

“Global financial markets began the week slowly as investors and businesses focus on (the end of the quarter) in what has inevitably been the worst quarter for economic growth since World War II,” ANZ Research said in a note. “If nothing else, expect volatility.”

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.59 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.65 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.11 per cent to set a record closing high.

The firmer sentiment helped riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar push higher, even as investors saw signs of rising coronavirus outbreaks. The dollar index fell 0.77 per cent, with the euro up 0.13 per cent to US$1.1273. The Australian dollar rose 0.33 per cent versus the greenback at US$0.693.

US crude rose 0.88 per cent to US$41.09 per barrel and Brent was at US$43.02, up 1.97 per cent on the day. Tighter supply from major producers led to the rise.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.34 per cent.

Outside of New York, other US states saw rising coronavirus cases.

In a research note, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) said a second wave of infections in the US would “elicit a different response to the first wave.”

“Daily US consumer spending continues to track higher despite the pick-up in infections,” according to the CBA note. “This is evidence that businesses are reopening and consumers are venturing outside to shop.”

Credit rating agency Moody’s warned that the stimulus measures would leave advanced economies with much higher debt than they accumulated during the last financial crisis. — Reuters