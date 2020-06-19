Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on President Donald Trump's 2020 Trade Policy Agenda in Washington June 17, 2020. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 19 ― President Donald Trump yesterday renewed his threat to cut ties with China, a day after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Congress he did not see decoupling the US and Chinese economies as a viable option.

“It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the US certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China,” Trump said on Twitter.

The world's two largest economies have been at loggerheads over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and China's move to impose security legislation on Hong Kong, among multiple points of friction that have worsened this year.

Trump last month signalled a further deterioration in the relationship, saying he had no interest in speaking to President Xi Jinping right now and suggesting he could even cut ties with the world's second-largest economy.

Lighthizer, asked about US-China ties during a hearing of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday, said the issue of decoupling was “a complicated one.”

“Do I think that you can sit down and decouple the United States economy from the Chinese economy?” he said. “No, I think that was a policy option years ago. I don't think it's a ... reasonable policy option at this point.”

His office had no immediate comment on Trump's tweet.

Lighthizer said he expected to see more supply chains moving to the United States because of tax and regulatory changes, but also noted that the US-China trade deal would result in significant positive changes and increased Chinese purchases of US goods and services.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii on Wednesday for a rare high-level face-to-face meeting. ― Reuters



