Tokyo stocks open higher led by high tech shares

TOKYO, June 19 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today led by high-tech shares, as investors weighed worries over a second wave of coronavirus infection and financial support by central banks and governments.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.68 per cent, or 152.52 points, at 22,507.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.27 per cent, or 4.29 points, to 1,587.38.

Japanese shares are “seen receiving support from gains in the tech-rich Nasdaq” in the US market, Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

“Concerns over a second wave of infections and expectations for the effects from economic stimulus offered by authorities are creating a tug-of-war,” Mutsumi Kagawa, chief global strategist at Rakuten Securities, said in a note.

The dollar fetched ¥106.95 (RM4.28) in early Asian trade, against ¥106.99 in New York late yesterday.

In Tokyo, chip-related shares were higher, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rallying 3.55 per cent at ¥6,120 and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron up 4.70 per cent at ¥24,295.

Sony was down 0.21 per cent at ¥7,649, Toyota was off 0.57 per cent at ¥6,848 and game giant Nintendo was 0.22 per cent lower at ¥50,000.

Japan's core consumer prices dropped 0.2 per cent year-on-year in May, logging the second straight monthly decline, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

Transportation- and education-related prices dropped sharply reflecting stay-home requests made with a state of emergency declaration, that was lifted in late May.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.2 per cent at 26,080.10, while the broad-based S&P 500 ended up 0.1 per cent and the Nasdaq finished up 0.3 per cent. ― AFP