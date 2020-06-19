London stocks slip as BoE slows bond purchases; AstraZeneca weighs

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.5 per cent following its strongest two-day percentage gain in two weeks on Wednesday. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 19 ― UK shares fell yesterday after the Bank of England's slowed the pace of its huge bond-buying programme, while a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and China fanned fears of a second wave of infections.

The BoE said it saw signs that the British economy was recovering from a pandemic-induced slump. It raised its asset purchase target by £100 billion (RM531.3 billion), as expected, but disappointed markets as it said the increase should see it through to the end of the year.

“The risk (for asset purchases) was skewed to the upside,” said Stefan Koopman, senior market economist at Rabobank.

“In light of these expectations, the (bank's) decision actually turned out a bit hawkish,” he said, adding that Rabobank still sees a further increase beyond August.

AstraZeneca weighed the most, down 2.2 per cent. The European Commission is in advanced deal talks with Johnson & Johnson on its Covid-19 vaccine under development, sources told Reuters.

Last week, many euro zone countries said they had acquired 400 million potential vaccine doses from the British drugmaker for its potential Covid-19 shot.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.4 per cent, with real estate , consumer stocks and mining and metal stocks leading declines.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 has rebounded more than 25 per cent from a coronavirus-driven crash in March, but the index has still lagged both European and US stock markets amid forecasts of the worst UK recession in three centuries.

Among individual stocks, homebuilder Taylor Wimpey tumbled 6.0 per cent after raising £522 million ($655 million) in a discounted share sale, while Carnival Corp slipped 1.1 per cent after it reported a quarterly net loss of US$4.4 billion.

Prudential jumped 2.7 per cent after it sold a minority stake in its US business, Jackson, to Apollo Global-backed Athene Holding for US$500 million. ―Reuters