US stocks fall on stubbornly high jobless claims

The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, March 9, 2020. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 18 — Wall Street stocks opened lower today as the US continued to see large number of fresh jobless claims and as markets weighed mixed trends in the country’s battle against coronavirus.

Another 1.5 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said, bringing the number of people laid off, at least temporarily, by Covid-19 to 45.7 million.

The figure was below last week’s claims, but above analyst expectations.

Sentiment has also been dented by data showing increased Covid-19 cases in Florida, Texas and other states as well as isolated instances in which hospitals are near full capacity.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent to 25,941.30.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.4 per cent to 3,102.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was down a hair at 9,909.73.

Among individual companies, Carnival fell 5.1 per cent as it reported a quarterly loss of US$4.4 billion (RM18.8 billion) and said it is “unable to definitely predict when it will return to normal operations” following coronavirus restrictions on cruise companies.

Kroger fell 4.1 per cent despite reporting a 57 per cent jump in quarterly profits to US$1.2 billion, but declined to lift its full-year forecast due to the uncertainty in the wake of Covid-19. — AFP