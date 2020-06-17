Tokyo stocks open lower after 5pc rally

Tokyo shares spiked higher in late yesterday trading following a report the Trump administration was preparing a sizable infrastructure proposal, brokers said. — AFP pic

TOKYO, June 17 — Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower today as investors locked in profits after the key Nikkei index soared nearly five per cent in the previous session.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.31 per cent, or 70.43 points, at 22,511.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.14 per cent, or 2.20 points, to 1,591.25.

“Profit-taking selling is dominating the Japanese market after sharp rallies in the previous session,” said Okasan Online Securities.

Tokyo shares spiked higher in late yesterday trading following a report the Trump administration was preparing a sizable infrastructure proposal, brokers said.

After active buying in the previous session, however, “concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infection are returning,” said Okasan’s chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito.

Just minutes before the opening bell, Japan released data showing the devastating effect of the coronavirus on its trade.

Japan booked a deficit of ¥833.4 billion (RM33.2 billion) in May, the second straight monthly trade deficit, as both exports and imports dropped sharply, according to the finance ministry statistics.

Exports dived 28.3 per cent year-on-year, and imports dropped 26.2 per cent, reflecting the collapse in world trade amid the virus shutdowns.

Investors did not react to the data as market consensus was a ¥1.03 trillion deficit.

In Tokyo, major shares were lower across the board, with Honda trading down 2.03 per cent at ¥2,893, Canon off 1.31 per cent at ¥2,253, and construction machine maker Komatsu lower by 2.33 per cent at ¥2,205.5.

The dollar fetched ¥107.25 in early Asian trade, against ¥107.31 in New York late yesterday.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up two per cent at 26,289.98. — AFP