Tokyo stocks close lower on profit taking

Tokyo shares spiked in Tuesday trading on a report the US was preparing a sizable infrastructure proposal, brokers said. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 17 — Tokyo stocks closed lower today as investors cashed in after the key Nikkei index soared nearly five per cent in the previous session.

The Nikkei 225 lost 0.56 per cent, or 126.45 points, to end at 22,455.76, while the broader Topix index fell 0.40 per cent, or 6.36 points, to 1,587.09.

“Traders were in wait-and-see mode in the afternoon session with no clear direction,” said Okasan Online Securities, adding that profit-taking had dominated the market following sharp rallies in the day before.

Tokyo shares spiked in Tuesday trading on a report the US was preparing a sizable infrastructure proposal, brokers said.

After active buying in the previous session, however, “concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infection are returning”, said Okasan’s chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito.

Just minutes before the opening bell, Japan released data showing the devastating effect of the coronavirus on its trade.

Japan booked a deficit of ¥833.4 billion (RM33.1 billion) in May, the second straight monthly trade deficit, as both exports and imports dropped sharply, according to the finance ministry statistics.

Exports dived 28.3 per cent year-on-year, and imports dropped 26.2 per cent, reflecting the collapse in world trade amid the virus shutdowns.

But investors largely shrugged off the data, as the market consensus was for a ¥1.03 trillion deficit.

The dollar fetched ¥107.28 in Asian trade, against ¥107.31 in New York late yesterday.

In Tokyo trading, automakers were lower with Nissan dropping 2.49 per cent to ¥403.1, and Honda down 1.16 per cent to ¥2,918.5.

Toyota lost 1.09 per cent to ¥6,944.

Uniqlo casual-wear operator Fast Retailing slid 0.22 per cent to ¥62,860 while Sony bucked the trend, advancing 2.52 per cent to ¥7,669. — AFP