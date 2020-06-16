UK furlough scheme spending exceeds £20b

Commuters walk through Canary Wharf, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in London, Britain March 16, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 16 — Britain’s finance ministry said today it had spent more than £20 billion (US$25 billion) on a furlough programme that is supporting 9.1 million jobs, as well as lending over £38 billion to companies.

In a weekly update, the Treasury said claims under its Job Retention Scheme – which pays 80 per cent of salary costs for furloughed staff – had risen to £20.8 billion from £19.6 billion the week before.

Banks had lent small businesses £26.34 billion of 100 per cent state-backed loans, while larger firms had received £10.11 billion from the government’s main lending scheme, with the biggest companies getting an extra £1.77 billion. — Reuters